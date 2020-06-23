The Last of Us Part 2 Clips Show How Stressful, Intense, and Amazing the Combat Is

✖

The Last of Us Part 2 finally released on PS4 last week, and PlayStation fans can't get enough of it. And it's not all praise. While the game is already considered a generational classic by many, evident by its incredibly high Metacritic score of 95, it also has had its fair share of controversy, negative attention, and haters who have been review bombing the title. That said, while certain elements of the game have divided PlayStation fans, there's' no denying the game's combat is pretty stellar, as well as ultra stressful and intense.

The Last of Us Part II is a very visceral and violent game, where you really feel every violent encounter. And this ties into some of the themes the game explores, such as the circular nature of revenge and violence. And when you couple this with excellent combat, animations, movement, design, and AI scripting, you can get some pretty special gameplay moments, like the one below.

Not every encounter ends with your jumping off a ledge to finish off an enemy though. While you can get some badass moments in the game, most the combat sequences are far too stressful and intense to worry about anything but surviving.

The Last of Us Part II is available on the PS4 and the PS4 only. However, it's also coming to PS5 and will hit the platform when the PS5 launches sometime this holiday season.

"Even though The Last of Us Part II relishes in making players uncomfortable and reminding them characters can lose everything at a moment’s notice, those bleak traits are part of the game’s appeal even if the charm’s a morbid one," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "It’s a monumental effort in storytelling and a model for tales of vengeance and repercussions pushed forward by gratifying gameplay, and while not everything you do will sit right with you, the game never leads players to believe the result would be anything different."

