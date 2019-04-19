‘The Last of Us Part II’ Set Brought To Tears As Ellie and Joel Shot Final Scene

Earlier this week, Naughty Dog shot and finished the final scene for The Last of Us Part II, which signaled that motion capture work was nearing completion. Fast-forward a few days, and now creative director on the game Neil Druckmann, has shared another motion capture update, this time featuring Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who you may recognize as Ellie and Joel. According to the post on Twitter from the director, motion capture work for the two characters is now complete, and was appropriately wrapped up with the “most ambitious and cinematic shot” the team has ever done. And of course, there were a lot of emotions, and even some tears shed.

Now, it’s unclear whether the scene itself was a tearjerker, or whether it was just the moment of finishing the story of Ellie and Joel. From the little that Druckmann says, it sounds like it’s a mixture of both.

Of course, just because Baker and Johnson have wrapped up motion capture work on Joel and Ellie respectively, doesn’t mean Naughty Dog is done in this department. However, between this and word that the final scene has been shot, you’d assume it’s at least almost done.

It looks like The Last of Us Part II is starting to enter the final stages of production, if it hasn’t already, which means it could end up releasing this year, as numerous leaks and reports have suggested. However, if I was a betting man, I’d still wager on the highly-anticipated sequel releasing sometime in 2020. But who knows, maybe the action-adventure title will be Sony’s marquee release this fall.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PS4, and possibly the PS5 as well. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming Naughty Dog adventure, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. Where do you think Naughty Dog is taking Joel and Ellie’s story?

