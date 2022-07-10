The Last of Us Remake Developer Addresses "Cash Grab" Criticisms

One of the biggest critiques of the upcoming remake of The Last of Us AKA The Last of Us Part I is that it feels like a "cash grab". It's a $70 version of a game from nine years ago that was remastered for PS4 in 2014. This upcoming remake won't feature any substantially new content for the most part and the story remains the same, as far as Naughty Dog has disclosed, so in very simple terms, it's just a much, much prettier and enhanced version of a beloved game. That's not to discount the hard work that goes into it, but it definitely feels like a big price tag for this kind of remake.

One of the developers credited on the game and Bend Studio animator, Robert Morrison, stated that The Last of Us Part I is not a cash grab and went on to discuss why he believes the project is more than what some are making it out to be. Morrison noted that Naughty Dog has poured a lot of care into this remake and stated it is the most "meticulously built and crafted project" that he has ever worked on across his career. "Actually it's the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career. The highest level of care and attention to detail possible."

Actually it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career. The highest level of care and attention to detail possible. pic.twitter.com/csjZ3kZMyG — Robert Morrison (@RobertAnim8er) July 10, 2022

As of right now, it remains to be seen how much that will justify the high price point for a remake of an already easily accessible game. The remake is likely being made to cater to those who haven't played it, particularly people who may be interested in digging into it after watching the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us in 2023. Either way, no one is forced to buy the game at full price at launch. Anyone who has already experienced the game can wait if they really want to get their hands on the remake.

