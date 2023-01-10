The Last of Us Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With Rare Perfect Score

Reviews for HBO's The Last of Us are in, and as of now, the show boasts a pretty incredible score on Rotten Tomatoes. With 29 critic ratings in at the time of publishing, the TV show adaptation of The Last of Us currently has a score of 100%. That'll likely change as more reviews start coming in for the series, but as it stands, it's an impressive score to start with for the show that's less than a week away now.

You can see the score for yourself via the Rotten Tomatoes site where the show's on its way to becoming certified fresh once a critics consensus is reached, assuming this strong score holds steady. Naturally, no user score has been applied since the show's now yet available publicly, but as is the case with any new show, it'll be interesting to see how the two different scores from critics and viewers compare to one another.

A quick look through some of the reviews left on the Rotten Tomatoes site shows praise for The Last of Us being a successful video game adaptation while also being a strong show on its own merits, too. Our own review offered a similar take on HBO's The Last of Us and said the show was indeed probably the most faithful video game adaptation that we've seen to date, though the show faced the familiar problem of appealing to audiences new and old, too.

"The Last of Us is to be praised for helping break the video game adaptation 'curse' that has permeated for decades, but I also can't say that this TV series does enough to outshine the source material," an excerpt from our review said. "As such, I imagine that many, like myself, who are incredibly familiar with the game might not find as much enjoyment with this retelling as they would initially expect. For new audiences, however, The Last of Us is very much worth viewing as its story is still gripping, even when told through a new medium."

HBO's The Last of Us will make its public debut on January 15th with episodes dropping weekly on HBO Max every week after the launch. You can learn more about the show through our coverage here which includes interviews with the show's creators and cast.