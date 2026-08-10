5 Classic EA Franchises That Desperately Need a Reboot or Remake

Electronic Arts is one of the largest publishers in the video game industry. It’s also not a newcomer to the party. EA first opened its doors in 1982, when it was almost called Amazin’ Software before the rest of the team convinced founder Trip Hawkins to go in a different direction. Since then, the publisher has amassed a gigantic catalog of franchises. Many of them are still in active development today, but a few of them have gone by the wayside over the years. Here are five great Electronic Arts series that should get a remake or reboot.

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5) Road Rash

Road Rash is absolutely of its era, putting players into a violent street race on a bike. You aren’t just ripping past your opponents in search of victory. You’ll also need to dodge various weapons while using your own gear to take them out. It was always a blast during the series’ heyday, and it’s not hard to imagine an expanded and updated remake.

That said, Road Rash isn’t as popular as some of EA’s other racers like Burnout and Need for Speed. With that in mind, you might be wondering why I’m picking Road Rash for this spot. It’s actually pretty simple: Forza Horizon seems to have a chokehold on arcade racing these days. Electronic Arts needs to do something different to stand out, and Road Rash‘s focus on bikes and fighting would do the trick. Regardless, EA hasn’t had a good arcade racer in years, so they might as well give Road Rash a chance to see if it can work.

4) Dungeon Keeper

Strategy games might be a bit more niche in 2026, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still have an audience. It’s also worth noting that EA poisoned the Dungeon Keeper well with that horrible mobile version that launched in 2013. Still, Dungeon Keeper is a beloved, inventive strategy game that mixes in-depth dungeon-building with an all-time-great concept.

Instead of playing as the hero, you’re the bad guy, luring good guys into your lair to kill them with your dungeon. It’s one of those perfect concepts that hit at the exact right time to capitalize on an audience looking for something new in a crowded genre. Thankfully, both of the first two games are easy to pick up today, but a new version could be a huge hit. It’s just a shame EA released that overly monetized mobile version because playing a remade Dungeon Keeper on the iPad seems like the perfect way to play this classic. Hopefully, EA agrees someday soon.

3) Wing Commander

Depending on how far you want to stretch the definition of a reboot, Wing Commander has technically had one for several years. That’s because creator Chris Roberts left developer Origin Systems when EA purchased it. Then he went out and crowdfunded the spiritual successor, Star Citizen. So fans of the franchise might argue they’ve already gotten a new Wing Commander, even if Star Citizen is still in development.

They also might argue that EA hasn’t exactly shown that it cares about Wing Commander’s universe. After all, they eventually stopped making Wing Commander games before shutting down Origin Systems entirely in 2004. Still, a remake of the original Wing Commander that updates the visuals and modernizes the controls would tap into that nostalgia and likely do big numbers for EA if the publisher ever decides to put in the work. I’m not exactly holding my breath since the last Wing Commander game came out in 2007, but it seems like a sure thing, especially with ’90s nostalgia at an all-time high.

2) NBA Street

Similar to Road Rash, EA doesn’t necessarily need to compete with 2K Sports in the basketball sim space. After all, 2K already won that war when NBA Live stopped receiving new entries several years ago. However, players are begging a developer to give them another option besides NBA 2K27. Efforts like NBA: The Run have been moderately successful, but it’s far past time for EA to bring out the big dog.

NBA Street is one of the most beloved sports series of all time. A remake might be tough given all the licensing agreements EA would have to make, but a reboot makes so much sense. Basketball is the only major sport EA doesn’t have a stake in these days, which is wild when you look at how popular NBA Street has always been. Players have been begging EA to bring it back for decades now, and 2K’s increased push for monetization makes the environment ripe for somebody else to enter. If there was ever a time for EA to give it a try, it’s now.

1) Mercenaries

The two Mercenaries games Pandemic Studios made were incredible open-world action games. EA only published the second one, but that’s generally seen as the best of the duo. Of course, EA also closed Pandemic Studios about a year after World in Flames shipped, so fans of the series aren’t exactly happy with the publisher. Still, with all of the advancements open-world games have seen in the last decade, a new Mercenaries would absolutely rip.

Heck, even a remake would make fans go wild. Mercenaries routinely shows up in lists of the best shooters from the 2000s, and you can still play the first game on Xbox via backwards compatibility. However, Mercenaries 2 hasn’t made the jump, and both games have aged quite a bit in the last decade. If EA wanted a relatively easy win, it could take the first two games, give them a new coat of paint and some quality-of-life updates, and release them as a combo pack. Not only would it sell well for nostalgic fans, but if it sells well enough, you’d have a case for a third Mercenaries game.