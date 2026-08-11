20-Year-Old PC Game Comes to Steam for First Time and It’s Free

A 20-year-old PC game has come to Steam for the first time, and it’s free to download for all users of the Valve storefront. And so far, it does not have a single negative review. Unfortunately, there is no information regarding its Steam Deck compatibility. According to the new Steam listing, Steam Deck compatibility is specifically “Unknown.” That said, one of the user reviews notes that on Steam Deck “it feels great and looks super sharp.” This is just a single review, though.

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More specifically, developer Bit Kid — the team behind 2018’s Chasm — has resurrected the classic 2D platformer, Knytt, now known as Knytt Classic. For those who do not recognize this name, it is an indie game from 2006, and an early indie hit at that. While the indie scene is strong and prevalent in 2026, it hardly existed in 2006, at least in the form as we know it today. That said, it was a freeware breakout, hence why it got a follow-up in 2007 called Knytt Stories and another follow-up in 2012 called Knyt Underground. The latter has been available on Steam since 2013, but the former never came to Steam and still hasn’t. The first game finally has, though, and like the original, it’s free.

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20-Year-Old Platformer Upgraded

Knytt Classic is a “rebuilt” version of the original game, complete with some new content and upgrades. In the case of the former, there are three new modes, achievements, and new hidden bonuses. Meanwhile, the latter includes full gamepad support, remappable controls, multiple aspect ratios, new display effects like retro CRT and handheld LCD, and an optional in-game timer and fastest completion time tracking.

As for the game, it has a sci-fi story that follows the journey of Knytt, “a peaceful being” who finds himself crash-landed on an alien world after being abducted by aliens and taken across the solar system. Now, Knytt has to explore this atmospheric and maze-like planet to collect parts in order to rebuild the ship and return home. It’s a pretty simple premise, and that’s partially because the story is minimal. The gameplay is the star of the game.

As noted, every single user review for the game is positive so far. There aren’t many user reviews, so this could and likely change, but so far PC users are excited to see this forgotten gem from a different era back.

“Such a lovely little game, and I’m so happy to be able to play it again,” reads one of the user reviews. Another adds: “A certifiable classic. This port comfortably modernises it without sacrificing any of the original charm…. This would easily be worth your money, but it isn’t asking for any, so instead I’ll assure you that it’s worth your time. Easy recommend.”

It’s worth noting that in addition to Steam, the game is also now available on GOG, and it is also free there as well. Meanwhile, those after something a little more modern may find a brand new release — that’s also free — with a 97% approval rating more to their liking.