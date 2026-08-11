PlayStation Reveals First Look at New Marvel’s Wolverine Special Edition PS5 Lineup (But There’s a Catch)

One of the year’s most anticipated releases is almost here. PS5 exclusive Marvel’s Wolverine will unleash its claws on September 15th. Alongside the game itself, PlayStation will release a new limited-edition PS5 and matching DualSense controller. Today, we got our first look at the new Wolverine yellow console and controller. Sony showed off its limited-edition console in a stunning cinematic trailer that highlights the iconic Wolverine claw slashmarks and yellow costume color. However, the lineup has one glaring omission.

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The new Marvel’s Wolverine limited edition PS5 will be available as the Digital Edition only. In other words, the PS5 with a disc drive will not get a new release with this limited look. That’s not surprising, given Sony’s pivot away from physical games, but it’s still disappointing given that Marvel’s Wolverine will have a physical disc release. Even so, the PS5 Digital Edition – Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle is a pretty exciting new way to pre-order Marvel’s Wolverine.

New Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 Lineup Looks Amazing, But Leaves Disc Drives Behind

Courtesy of PlayStation and Marvel

As far as limited-edition designs go, this lineup is pretty extensive. Those who want to go for the full bundle can snag the new Marvel’s Wolverine limited-edition PS5 Digital Edition, DualSense Controller, and a code for the game starting August 19th. The full bundle costs $650 USD for the game, console, and controller. So, if you’ve been holding out for a PS5 purchase until now and don’t mind skipping the disc drive, this is a great way to secure your ability to play the new PS5 exclusive in style. You can get an in-depth look at the console design and DualSense controller in the new reveal trailer below:

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But if you don’t want to buy the full bundle, there are quite a few more options. You can snag the Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition DualSense controller on its own for $85. That’s pretty standard pricing for a new DualSense these days. But perhaps the most exciting news is that even those who already own a PS5 can give it a Wolverine-themed makeover.

The Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition design will also be available in an official console cover for the PS5 and PS5 Pro. If you’re willing to pay $75 for a makeover, you can use this console cover to change up the look of your PS5. Along with the yellow design, there’s also an alternative look for those who aren’t here for bright colors. The Marvel’s Wolverine Adamantium Limited Edition console cover and DualSense are a sleek silver color, more in line with Wolverine’s claws than his costume. As far as I can tell, the covers should work for your PS5 with a disc drive as well as for the Digital Edition. But if you’re in the market for a new console, it looks like you’ll have to skip the discs if you want the Wolverine version.

It’s certainly disappointing to see that the Marvel’s Wolverine console and bundle will be available for the Digital Edition only. But the covers and DualSense controllers do make for a pretty exciting lineup of Marvel’s Wolverine tie-ins to celebrate the upcoming PS5 exclusive. The accessories will all be available to pre-order starting on August 19th at 10 AM local time via PlayStation’s website and select retailers. They are set to release on September 15th alongside Marvel’s Wolverine.