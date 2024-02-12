The Last of Us Season 2 Leak Reveals Video Game Location

A new leak has apparently revealed one of the locations from the set of HBO's The Last of Us Season 2. Images were shared on the unofficial The Last of Us News Twitter account, and feature a look at the Greenplace Market. As PlayStation fans may recall, the Greenplace Market appears in The Last of Us Part II. The abandoned supermarket is a location visited by Ellie and Dina, where the regular shoppers have been replaced by the infected. While we don't know how it will look from the inside, the company logo is pretty much a perfect match for what appears in the game!

Readers can check out images of the Greenplace Market in the Tweet embedded below.

First look at supposed #The Last of Us set 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/DGqqofUMFD — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) February 11, 2024

The Last of Us Season 2 Details

Filming on The Last of Us Season 2 is set to begin soon. At this time, very little information is known about the new season, and when we can expect to see it. We know that the season will cover some of the events from The Last of Us Part II, but it has been confirmed the adaptation will play out over multiple seasons. The first season was mostly faithful to the game that inspired it, but there have been some indications that things will change. In a statement to EW last year, Neil Druckmann teased that "one element from a cut level" is currently set to appear in the new season, though the creator also noted that could end up changing.

The new season will see the returning cast bolstered by some new additions. Dina will be played by Isabela Merced, while Young Mazino will appear as Jesse. Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever will be playing one of the most important roles in the new season as Abby. Catherine O'Hara has also been cast in the series, though her role has not been officially revealed.

Faithfulness to the Games

Heading into the new season, one of the biggest questions on the minds of viewers is just how much will change from The Last of Us Part II. The events of that game proved immediately controversial, most notably the fate of Joel. Fans did not take things well, and many are wondering if things will play out in the same way. Star Pedro Pascal has offered some cryptic teases in that regard, telling Deadline in a recent interview that the new season could "surprise us."

That said, changing how things play out for Joel would have a massive ripple effect on the rest of the events from the game, and it's hard to imagine just how much would have to change as a result. For now, fans should look at details like the Greenplace Market design as a sign that events in the new season will play out close to how they did in the game!

How did you feel about The Last of Us Part II? Do you think the new season will faithfully adapt the game's events? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!