Listen: The Last of Us Soundtrack
You haven't heard The Last of Us. Milan Records has released The Last of Us: Season 1 Soundtrack From the HBO Original Series by two-time Oscar-winning composer Gustavo Santaolalla (Brokeback Mountain, Babel) with additional music by David Fleming (Dune). The 66-track score includes Santaolalla's original compositions alongside featured songs like Nick Offerman's piano rendition of Linda Ronstadt's "Long Long Time," heard in episode 3, and Jessica Mazin's haunting cover of Depeche Mode's "Never Let Me Down Again" from episode 6. HBO has made The Last of Us soundtrack available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon Music and for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora. Hear it below.
The Last of Us album features score music written by Santaolalla and Fleming for the nine-episode first season of HBO's drama adaptation of the critically acclaimed Naughty Dog video game for PlayStation. Having scored both the original video game and its 2020 sequel, The Last of Us Part II, Santaolalla builds on his previous work, expanding the intimate, guitar-driven soundscape to deliver a score as emotionally laden as the story itself.
"Creating the music for the HBO series based on the video game The Last Of Us was, in a way, an expansion of what we have developed and recorded for the first installment of the game," Santaolalla said in a statement. "Once again, the emotion at the heart of the score this time driven by the vision of [series co-creators] Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin and by the power of this amazing story."
Added Fleming, "I'm so thrilled to be releasing our soundtrack for this newest chapter in the story of The Last of Us. Working alongside Gustavo has been a true honor. His music for this series is iconic, and it was tremendous fun to play within that sonic universe, while adding some new layers of madness to fit Craig and Neil's incredible vision for this show. Even at its most aggressive, I wanted the music to feel derived from the real world — bowed steel, cracking wood — these are sounds for a civilization that has rusted and warped. I hope the fans have as much fun diving into this world as I have."
The Last of Us Soundtrack Track Listing
1. The Last of Us – Gustavo Santaolalla
2. Reflections – Gustavo Santaolalla
3. Get Out – David Fleming
4. All Gone – Gustavo Santaolalla
5. The Quarantine Zone – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
6. Don't Look – David Fleming
7. Forsaken – Gustavo Santaolalla
8. Breaching the Wall – David Fleming
9. Cargo – Gustavo Santaolalla, Jake Staley & Juan Luqui
10. Radio Silence – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
11. Hope – Gustavo Santaolalla
12. Greater Purpose – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
13. Haven – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
14. Set Everything Right – Gustavo Santaolalla
15. Hive Mind – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
16. Resolve – Gustavo Santaolalla
17. Shortcut – David Fleming
18. The Swarm – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
19. Invited – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
20. Long Long Time – Nick Offerman**
21. There Is No Girl – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
22. It Can't Last (Sunset) – Gustavo Santaolalla
23. Raiders – David Fleming
24. Longing – Gustavo Santaolalla
25. All Gone (Affliction) – Gustavo Santaolalla
26. Surveillance – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
27. Vanishing Grace – Gustavo Santaolalla
28. All Gone (Purpose) – Gustavo Santaolalla
29. Stockpile – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
30. All Gone (Isolation) – Gustavo Santaolalla
31. Salvation – Gustavo Santaolalla
32. Warning Signs – David Fleming
33. The Last of Us (Prevail) – Gustavo Santaolalla
34. All Gone (Reunion) – Gustavo Santaolalla
35. Bravery – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
36. Subterranean – David Fleming
37. Murals – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
38. Endure – David Fleming
39. Survive – David Fleming
40. A Great Man – Gustavo Santaolalla
41. All Gone (Promise) – Gustavo Santaolalla
42. All Gone (Flashbacks) – Gustavo Santaolalla
43. The Last of Us (Protection) – Gustavo Santaolalla
44. Never Let Me Down Again – Jessica Mazin**
45. Left Behind (Together) – Gustavo Santaolalla
46. Fleeting – Gustavo Santaolalla
47. Vanishing Grace (Devotion) – Gustavo Santaolalla
48. Vanishing Grace (Radiant) – Gustavo Santaolalla
49. Refuge – Gustavo Santaolalla
50. The Choice – Gustavo Santaolalla
51. Left Behind – Gustavo Santaolalla
52. All Gone (Embrace) – Gustavo Santaolalla
53. Collateral – Gustavo Santaolalla
54. Resolve (Isolation) – Gustavo Santaolalla
55. Complications – David Fleming
56. Uncertain Course – Gustavo Santaolalla
57. Breathless – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
58. Unbroken – Gustavo Santaolalla
59. All Gone (Elegy) – Gustavo Santaolalla
60. Wounds – Gustavo Santaolalla
61. Safe Surrender – David Fleming
62. The Last of Us (Vengeance) – Gustavo Santaolalla
63. All Gone (In Vain) – Gustavo Santaolalla
64. All Gone (Ephemeral) – Gustavo Santaolalla
65. The Settlement – Gustavo Santaolalla
66. The Path – Gustavo Santaolalla0comments
**Denotes vocal track
The Last of Us: Season 1 Soundtrack From the HBO Original Series is available now wherever digital music is sold. New episodes of HBO's The Last of Us premiere Sundays on HBO and HBO Max. Follow for more The Last of Us on ComicBook.