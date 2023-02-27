The Last of Us Episode 8 Preview Released

As one might expect from The Last of Us, Episode 7 once again left fans distraught over the show's lead characters. If you thought the pain stops there, you'd be wrong. Shortly after the latest episode aired, HBO revealed a teaser for Season One's penultimate outing and boy howdy, it sure looks like it's going to be a doozy.

Joel (Pedro Pascal), as most thought, appears to return to full health or, at the very least, able to walk around. At one point, Joel embraces Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who looks to be covered head to toe in blood, teasing a sizable showdown of some sort. Then there's the introduction of a group of characters who appears to be the villain of the two remaining episodes this year, including the arrival of Troy Baker's James. Baker played Joel in the critically-acclaimed video games. See the preview down below.

Is Joel going to make it through The Last of Us?

As Episode 6 showed fans—after a brief time-jump once Henry and Sam died, of course—Joel now suffers from panic attacks. While it appears he survived the attack from the raiders, he'll have his mental health to look after.

"We wanted to explore the impact of what's happened to Joel in the wake of Henry and Sam, despite time having passed significantly and it's shown when he exits the cabin and seizes his chest," Craig Mazin said during the latest The Last of Us podcast episode. "What's happening is Joel is having a panic attack and he doesn't know why. It's your body telling you that you're in terrible danger but you don't understand why. This episode is about Joel coming to terms with how terrified he is that she's going to die and it's going to be his fault. If you've been paying attention, you'll see as many times Joel has helped her, he's failed her. And those are the things he dwells on. Like a lot of us, if you have core trauma the way Joel does, the things you do well are discounted but you will magnifiy your failures and tragedies until they threaten to subsume you."

