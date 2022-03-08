The Last of Us TV Show Adds New Director

A new director has been added to the line-up for HBO’s The Last of Us. The ninth and tenth episodes of the series will apparently be directed by Ali Abbasi, while Nadim Carlsen will serve as the director of photography. Carlsen and Abbasi previously worked together on the 2018 film Border and again in 2021 on The Long Night. While there has been no formal announcement regarding their roles, the information comes from Carlsen’s Echo Artists page, which was then shared by the unofficial Twitter account @TheLastofUsNews. Abbasi’s IMDB page has also been updated with his involvement.

The Tweet from @TheLastofUsNews can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/TheLastofUsNews/status/1500206527214497792

Anticipation for The Last of Us is quite high! The PlayStation games have built a passionate audience over the years, and there’s a lot of pressure to get the series right. While video game adaptations have historically been a mixed bag in terms of quality, there is a lot of talent behind the HBO series. The show will star Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Gabriel Luna, and it is being co-written and co-developed by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann. Druckmann wrote and directed the PlayStation games, which should bode well for its faithfulness to the source material. Druckmann and Mazin have already indicated that the series will be true to the first game, though there will also be sequences that did not make the original cut.

Unfortunately, HBO’s The Last of Us does not currently have a release date, or even a release window. Previous reports indicated that the series would release sometime in 2022, but HBO’s chief content officer confirmed last month that the series will not be releasing this year. With filming on the show currently underway, that could mean an early 2023 release window, but fans will just have to keep waiting patiently for official word from HBO. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the show right here.

