The Last of Us HBO TV Show Won’t Debut in 2022

HBO has now officially confirmed that its upcoming The Last of Us TV series will not be debuting before the end of 2022. Ever since filming began for the television adaptation of the beloved PlayStation game last summer, fans have continued to wonder when the series would end up coming to HBO. And while it seemed possible that a release in 2022 would end up taking place, one of the bosses at HBO has now shot down this window, instead implying that we won’t end up watching the series until next year.

In a new conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, HBO’s Chief Content Officer, Casey Bloys, was asked about the possibility of The Last of Us debuting in 2022. Bloys responded and said that the show is still in the process of filming, which means that a premiere date hasn’t been decided just yet. However, this ongoing filming does mean that the show wouldn’t debut this year. “The Last of Us is shooting right now in Canada,” Bloys said. “We haven’t announced an air date yet. But it’s not 2022.”

https://twitter.com/geoffkeighley/status/1494010167075098630

Although this news from Bloys is surely disappointing to many, it’s nice to finally have confirmation either way about the possibility of The Last of Us releasing on HBO this year. Although Bloys didn’t say anything about when the series will hit airwaves, it’s pretty obvious that we can now expect a debut at some point in 2023. Until that time, the one thing that many will now continue to hold out hope for is a first trailer for The Last of Us. HBO and PlayStation haven’t hinted whatsoever about when the first trailer for the series might end up appearing, but there’s a good chance that we should see it arrive at some point in the coming months.

Are you saddened to hear that The Last of Us won’t be coming to HBO in this calendar year? And do you think that this show can even live up to the lofty expectations that fans have? Let me know your own thoughts by either down in the comments or by reaching out on Twitter at @MooreMan12.