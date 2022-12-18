The Last of Us TV Spot Reveals New Footage from HBO Show

A new TV spot for HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us reveals new footage from the show. The Last of Us is widely regarded as one of the best games of the last decade, if not of all time. It was praised up and down for its story and characters, moving players to tears on many occasions and helping create/popularize the "Sad Dad" genre. It's a spectacular game and Sony has been trying to adapt its story to live-action to expand the audience. After a failed movie adaptation, The Last of Us will arrive as a TV series on HBO next month and the marketing is in full swing.

Following a recent full length trailer with plenty of new footage, HBO has begun pushing very short TV spots for The Last of Us. While it's a mix and match of old footage we've already seen and some new footage, including scenes that may not actually be from the game, it's a nice taste of what's to come. Of course, The Last of Us is expected to largely stick to the plot of the game, so those that are familiar with it shouldn't be overly surprised by a lot of what is being shown in the marketing. It has been confirmed that there will be new characters and additions to this story, but it's unknown how much of that will factor into the overall series. We still have a month to go before we find out what changes have been made, but the latest TV spot makes the series look particularly good.

"They say it's a virus, some kind of parasite"



Check out a new TV spot for #TheLastOfUsHBO



📷: @Vokon101 pic.twitter.com/LPaeCJeamz — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) December 17, 2022

As of right now, it's unclear what The Last of Us will look like after season one. The first season is expected to adapt the first game, of course, but it's unclear if season two would just jump right into the second game. There is a time jump between the first and second games, so it may make sense for the TV series to utilize that to fill in the gaps while combining the flashback sequences from the second game.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO on January 15th. Are you looking forward to the series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.