Your Home Needs More ‘The Legend of Zelda’

If you’re a big fan of The Legend of Zelda, Merchoid is a veritable wonderland. Today their vast collection of official Zelda merch got even bigger with some super unique items for the home.

Let’s start with lighting. At the top of the list is this laser-etched Sheikah Slate light that will softly illuminate your room in the same mesmerizing blue light that you find in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. There’s also a light that projects the Sheikah eye onto your walls. The lights are available to pre-order for $29.99 and $39.99 respectively with shipping included. You can also find a series of more inexpensive lights with triforce, rupee and heart container designs. Those are available to pre-order for $16.99 shipped.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next up on the list are some unique The Legend of Zelda drinking vessels and coasters. There you’ll find a beer mug with a Hylian shield design for $18.99 shipped and a Sheikah eye heat-changing coffee mug that features the Sheikah eye logo when cold, and a map from Breath of the Wild when hot liquid is added. The coffee mug is available to pre-order for $15.99 shipped.

Those amazing-looking coasters can be found here for $15.99 shipped. They’re made of metal with a cork backing and feature with symbols and logos from The Legend of Zelda games.

Finally, this Hylian Shield metal wall art is available to pre-order here for $19.99 shipped. It’s perfect for your game room/den.

On a related note, Merchoid just revealed The Legend of Zelda Master Sword umbrella, which would be another fun item to add to your collection that actually serves a practical purpose. You can pre-order the umbrella here for $34.99 shipped. We also highly suggest adding this book to your coffee table if you’re determined to explore everything that Breath of the Wild has to offer.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.