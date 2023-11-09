The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Movie Report Hints at Link Casting

This week, Nintendo announced that The Legend of Zelda is getting a live-action movie adaptation following the success of the Super Mario movie from earlier this year. Unfortunately, this announcement was not accompanied by any salient details on the movie, leaving fans to run wild with their imaginations. Naturally, one of the biggest talking points is who is going to play the series' prominent characters, chiefly Link. Well, we may have some insight into that thanks to reports from more than one source.

To this end, over on Twitter, industry leaker My Time to Shine Hello noted that Walker Scobell -- best known for his role as Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson and the Olympians -- is the "type of actor they want to cast as Link in the Legend of Zelda movie." This doesn't mean Scobell will be who is cast, just someone of his profile. As a result, we will -- supposedly -- not be getting an older actor who can pass as young playing the character.

Of course, if Nintendo goes this route, then it's presumably going to go the same route with Zelda, aka cast someone around the age of 14 rather than an adult who can play young. If this is true, it will limit their options, but it should make fans who want more accurate representations of the character happy.

As noted, other sources have echoed this claim, including Variety and Daniel Richtman. Despite this, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. None of this is official information, and even if it's accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate over time as everything is subject to change. So far, it has not attracted any type of comment from Nintendo. We don't anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Who do you think should be cast as Link and Zelda in the upcoming Nintendo movie, and what do you think of Nintendo potentially opting for teenage actors opposed to adult actors?