Pokemon Fans Can Get New Physical My Nintendo Freebie

The My Nintendo program gives users a lot of different opportunities to cash in Platinum Points for free rewards. Often these are just digital options, but sometimes Nintendo will add physical ones, as well. This week, users can cash in their points for a Pokemon cup cozy based on Detective Pikachu Returns. The cup cozy can be snagged for 500 Platinum Points, and features multiple images of Detective Pikachu, a magnifying glass, and more. While the cup cozy is totally free, readers should keep in mind that they do have to pay shipping on physical items from My Nintendo.

An image of the Detective Pikachu Returns cup cozy can be found below. Readers interested in claiming it from My Nintendo can do so right here.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Detective Pikachu's Love of Coffee

For those that have played the Detective Pikachu games, a cup cozy seems like a fitting freebie! Detective Pikachu's love of coffee has played a big role in both the games, as well as the movie. The Pokemon is always looking for his next caffeine fix, which usually comes from the Hi-Hat Cafe. Earlier this year, ComicBook.com had a chance to speak with Yasunori Yanagisawa, the director of Detective Pikachu Returns. In the interview, Yanagisawa addressed Detective Pikachu's love of coffee, and what inspired this aspect of the character.

"There's probably certain items that are associated with the character of a detective. For this case it just made a lot of sense for Pikachu to just have that old man characteristic of drinking some coffee and just really loving coffee," Yanagisawa said through a translator.

My Nintendo Rewards

For those that have never used My Nintendo, the program allows users to redeem Platinum Points for both digital and physical rewards. Digital rewards often include things like exclusive profile icons, which can be used on the Nintendo Switch system. Nintendo tends to release these types of icons for new and upcoming games. Four waves of icons based on Detective Pikachu Returns were released to coincide with the game's arrival, and there have also been options based on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These icons tend to be incredibly cheap, and unlike the physical rewards, users don't actually have to pay shipping! Unfortunately for Pokemon fans, there aren't any digital rewards based on Pokemon games at the moment. Instead, Nintendo is currently offering designs based on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, WarioWare: Move It!, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

For those that don't have enough Platinum Points to get this free item, Nintendo has a tendency to offer a lot of different ways to obtain Platinum Points. The Nintendo Switch Online section on the console's home screen features different missions that players can complete in order to obtain Platinum Points.

