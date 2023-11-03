Major Nintendo Switch Feature Being Removed in 2024

A major Nintendo Switch feature is being removed in 2024, and right now, there's no explanation for why. The main reason anyone owns a Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, or a Switch OLED is to play games, and specifically, games Nintendo makes. If you own a Nintendo Switch, there's a good chance you're playing games and series like Zelda, Animal Crossing, Mario, Mario Kart, Fire Emblem, Kirby, Metroid, Pikmin, Pokemon, Super Smash Bros., Splatoon, and Xenoblade Chronicles. What you're probably not doing is engaging with other app content, but some Switch owners certainly are. To this end, if you enjoy using the Twitch app on Nintendo Switch, well, enjoy it while it lasts.

According to several reports, Twitch has been sending out emails letting Nintendo fans it's removing the Twitch app from the Nintendo Switch. Why it's doing this, it doesn't say, but notes it will come into effect on January 31, 2024. As you may know, the app has been available on the Nintendo eShop since 2021.

"We are reaching out to let you know that we have made the hard decision to remove the Twitch App from the Nintendo Switch. The app will be removed January 31, 2024," reads the emails in question. "Thank you for supporting Twitch streamers and communities on the Nintendo Switch. For more Twitch content, please visit https://www.twitch.tv/ on your browser or https://www.twitch.tv/downloads for the Twitch App on other devices."

So far, Twitch has not said anything more on the matter, which includes an official statement. And so far, Nintendo hasn't said a peep about the matter either. At this point, we are not sure this will change, for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Of course, this raises questions on whether the next Nintendo console -- rumored to be a Switch successor -- will support the Twitch app. And the answer to this is probably no. Even if that possibility and this don't cross, the reality is Nintendo hardware always takes a couple of years to add third-party apps.

