New ‘Legend of Zelda’ Game Reportedly Coming “Sooner Than We Think”

Apparently, The Legend of Zelda may be getting a new entry sooner than previously thought.

During a recent episode of the Game Informer Show, senior editor Imran Khan drops a tease that suggests that fans won’t have too wait very long before they see another Zelda game.

During the episode, video producer Ben Hanson speculates that we could see a co-op Zelda game soon in the style of Tri Force Heroes. To the point of this speculation, Khan had an interesting and teasing response.

“I’m just thinking what I should say about that,” said Khan. “The next Zelda game will probably be sooner than we think. I’ll talk to you off-camera about stuff.”

It appears Khan knows something that the rest of us don’t know. And from the sounds of it, the next Zelda game will be at the very least, similar to the aforementioned co-op entries on the 3DS. However, when asked whether the next Zelda game was specifically a co-op game from the Tri Force Heroes team, Khan said, “not exactly.”

It sounds like either the next Zelda entry is a co-op game akin to the 3DS games, or is coming from the Tri Force Heroes team. Or maybe it’s both, though Khan seems to suggest it isn’t.

Whatever the case, as always, it’s best to take this with a grain of salt as you would any rumor or report or leak. Different press members are often privy to different information about different games, so it’s possible Khan has a scoop on what the next Zelda will be, and when we will see it. However, he also could have faulty information or be concluding on speculation. So, again, reserve a pinch of salt.

As you may know, Nintendo has a tendency to buffer console Zelda games with handheld ones. In fact, from 2006’s Twilight Princess on GameCube to 2011’s Skyward Sword on Wii, Nintendo released two DS games — Phantom Hourglass (2007) and Spirit Tracks (2009). Meanwhile, in between Skyward Sword and 2017’s Breath of the Wild, 3DS saw A Link Between Worlds in 2013 and Tri Force Heroes in 2015.

All of that is to say, if old patterns are still holding, we could be seeing a new Zelda game next year, possibly via the Nintendo 3DS, but maybe also on the Nintendo Switch. It won’t be the next big console game, but hey more Zelda is never a bad thing.

