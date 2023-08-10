Metroid Prime 4 Report Leaks "Big" and "Visually Unbelievable" Game

Metroid Prime 4 was announced for Nintendo Switch six years ago, in 2017. Two years later, in 2019, it was revealed that the game restarted development. Since 2019, it's been crickets, leaving Nintendo fans confused and worried about the game. However, reports and rumors state the title is still in development, and now a new leak, has potentially revealed a few new details about the game. The details aren't supremely consequential, but because Nintendo fans still know nothing about the game, they are notable.

The leak comes the way of Nick Baker, a prominent industry insider who largely treks in Xbox intel, but does sometimes branch out beyond Xbox, which includes providing Nintendo scoops. Generally, he is very reliable. Speaking on the Xbox Era podcast, Baker said he was recently contacted by someone who has seen the game. It's unlikely this is someone at Retro Studios, but likely someone working on it as an external partner. Whatever the case, according to this source, the game is "visually unbelievable." How this is achievable on Nintendo hardware, remains to be seen, but it's likely relative.

Adding to this, it's claimed the game has "big, massive areas." There's no word the game is open world, but it sounds like its environments will be more open-ended and less linear. In fact, the game is likened to Halo Infinite in this regard, which isn't a true open world game, but is close.

Unfortunately, this is where the salient details come to an end. Of course, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past it doesn't change the fact that this is a rumor, not official information. Further, even if it's accurate, it's subject to change, especially when you consider how tumultuous the game's development has already been.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this alleged information in any capacity. We don't anticipate this changing for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.