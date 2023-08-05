Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised with New Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Freebies

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- and particularly those who are Legend of Zelda fans and played Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom -- have some new freebies to look forward to starting this week and continuing on for the next couple of weeks, too. Nintendo announced this week that it's kicking off another of its series of rotating game-specific Nintendo Switch Online icons that you can set as what's essentially your profile picture within the online subscription service. These new icons are all themed after characters found in Tears of the Kingdom, and while three are available now, we'll see more of them added soon.

If you're thinking that this sounds familiar, you'd be correct. Nintendo routinely gives away Nintendo Switch Online icons for specific games in waves like these new Tears of the Kingdom ones, but this also isn't the first time that Nintendo has done this for the newest Zelda game. Around the time that Tears of the Kingdom released, Nintendo released a couple of Nintendo Switch Online icons featuring Link, Ganondorf, and other characters, but there weren't as many of them released at the time. Now, Nintendo is doing the same thing once more with several fresh waves being given away.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members can now redeem their #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from The Legend of #Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, available until 9/7 at 6pm PT. #MissionsAndRewards



These icons focus more on supporting characters in Tears of the Kingdom as opposed to Link, but there are of course some for Zelda and Ganondorf here, too. Others include icons for Riju, Yona, Yunobo, and more. You can see all of them below, and you can pick up a new icon on your Nintendo Switch by heading to the "Missions & Rewards" section of the Nintendo Switch Online app and picking out the one that you want. Note that as Nintendo's graphic indicates, you'll only have the first three icons available right now with the others set to be released in the coming weeks.

While Zelda fans keep their fingers crossed for some Tears of the Kingdom DLC to potentially be revealed in the future, the game itself is still doing quite well with Nintendo recently offering the latest on the game's impressive sales figures. Two more classic Zelda games were recently added to the Nintendo Switch Online service in case you were finished with this one and want to play another, and if you're looking for a list of all the Zelda games you can play on the Switch, we've got you covered right here, too.