The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Reveals 13 Minutes of Gameplay

Yesterday, Nintendo announced it would be showcasing a "roughly" 10-minute-long look at gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom featuring Eiji Aonuma, series producer. As promised, it delivered just that, and in the process the best look at the gameplay of the Nintendo Switch exclusive so far. This isn't the first time we've seen gameplay of the new Zelda game, but we've never seen this much concentrated footage. The new presentation is a far meatier look at the game compared to previous trailers and presentations.

As you can see for yourself below, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom largely looks like more Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, hence why it was called The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 for so long by so many. However, there's plenty of changes, improvements, differences, and of course new content.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release worldwide on May 12, 2013 via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. When the latest installment in the long-running and award-winning series releases, it will cost $69.99, $10 more than other premium Nintendo first-party games. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy it's official Nintendo eShop description:

"An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?"

