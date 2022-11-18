New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited

A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.

If this happens, then it's likely going to drop during The Game Awards 2022 next month. Not only is that the only remaining big event for this year (or at least the only one that's been announced), but both the series and Nintendo have a history of rearing their head during Geoff Keighley's show.

That said, will it happen? Well, usually a release rating is indicative of a somewhat imminent release or a release date announcement. But we already know when the game is going to release so that's not applicable. Meanwhile, it's also unclear why this rating would have any relation to a new trailer.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release worldwide on May 12, 2023 via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official description straight from Nintendo itself:

"In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies! Look forward to Link's massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drops for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023."

H/T, Gematsu.