Sonic Frontiers Is Being Review Bombed by Angry Fans

Sonic Frontiers has been available for a little more than a week now, and reception for the game has been all over the map. While a lot of Sonic fans are loving the game, YouTuber Videogamedunkey has been less than impressed, sharing his thoughts in a recent video. He's entitled to his opinion, but his thoughts have seemingly led to the game being review bombed on Metacritic, as negative user reviews are coming from posters that are using variations on Dunkey's name. While some think these are coming from Dunkey's actual fans, many of the reviews seem to be from Sonic fans mocking viewers that can't come to their own conclusions.

Dunkey shared a handful of these reviews on Twitter, and they can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Sonic fans are review bombing their own favorite game to make my fans look bad. They really thought they were slick calling their account DunkeyLover2005 🤣(Twitter thought this was real btw) pic.twitter.com/Rqdl4gfGTG — dunkey (@vgdunkey) November 14, 2022

It's important to note that we don't know exactly who is leaving these reviews, but Dunkey is under the impression these are coming from Sonic Frontiers fans. If that is the case, it's certainly shortsighted, as low user scores might dissuade other players from purchasing the title. Review bomb campaigns are always irritating, because they go against the purpose of Metacritic. Often these types of campaigns happen because fans have an axe to grind with a game's developer or publisher, but this could be a rare instance where fans used them to voice their frustrations against a single reviewer!

Sonic Frontiers is the latest major game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. The game features a number of major changes to the classic formula, including "open zone" gameplay and combat inspired by the Sonic movies. While the game is very ambitious, clearly not everyone is thrilled with the execution. Sega does see the game as a "global playtest" however, so future games should build on this new foundation while improving on its flaws.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. ComicBook.com's official review for the game is currently in the works, but until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Sonic Frontiers so far? Do you agree with Videogamedunkey? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Gaming Bible]