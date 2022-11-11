Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Getting Remaster Next Year

A popular Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on February 17, 2023. The Nintendo GameCube didn't sell very well, especially compared to Nintendo machines like the 3DS and Nintendo Switch, but it also didn't sell as poorly as the Wii U, and like any Nintendo console, it had lots of great games. Meanwhile, in 2003 the likes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Call of Duty were released. It was a big year for releases, so much so that games like Tales of Symphonia somewhat flew under the radar, despite reviewing well and being part of a long-running RPG series. As you may remember, while Tales of Symphonia eventually came to other platforms, it debuted as a GameCube exclusive. If you haven't pieced it together yet, Tales of Symphonia is the game in question.

After previously announcing the remaster -- simply dubbed Tales of Symphonia Remastered -- Bandai Namco has announced that it will release on February 17 via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. There's still no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions.

"In a dying world, legend has it that a Chosen One will one day rise from amongst the people and the land will be reborn," reads an official blurb about the game from Bandai Namco. "The line between good and evil blurs in this epic adventure where the fate of two interlocked worlds hangs in the balance. Follow the journey of Lloyd Irving as he and his friends try to save both worlds."

