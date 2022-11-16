LEGO Reveals New Super Mario Expansions and Character Packs

Over the last few years, LEGO has released a number of sets based on the Super Mario franchise, and it seems the company has no plans on slowing down. In the near future, LEGO plans to release a lot more, starting with a new series of character packs. The new character packs feature several familiar faces from the series, including the LEGO debut of Birdo! There are also Cat Goombas, Spike, a Blooper with three baby Bloopers, and more. This is the sixth wave of character packs released thus far, and they are expected to retail for $5.99 each.

In addition to the character packs, Mario fans can expect to see several new expansion sets, as well. The sets work with the game's starter packs, allowing Mario, Luigi, or Peach to interact with new characters and battle new opponents. The new expansion sets include:

Conkdor's Noggin Bopper Expansion Set – $14.99/130 pieces

Ice Mario Suit and Frozen World Expansion Set – $24.99/105 pieces

Lava Wave Ride Expansion Set – $34.99/218 pieces

Fliprus Snow Adventure Expansion Set – $64.99/567 pieces

Last but not least, there's a new Creativity Toolbox Maker Set coming for $59.99. The 588 piece set features three characters (Wendy, Blue Yoshi, and a Goomba) and several pieces that can be used to add on to the existing Mario sets. LEGO has released a trailer featuring this new content, which has been embedded below.

Next year promises to be a big one for the Mario franchise, as Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release in April. It remains to be seen whether LEGO will release any dedicated sets based on the movie, but it seems like a pretty safe bet! LEGO and Nintendo have clearly established a strong working relationship, and it's hard to imagine we won't see sets featuring locations and characters that appear in the film. Movie characters like Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong have not received LEGO versions yet, so this could be the perfect opportunity. Either way, we should know more in the coming months!

Are you looking forward to purchasing these new character packs? What do you think of LEGO's Mario sets? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!