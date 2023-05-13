The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Speedrunner Beats Game in Under 2 Hours

A speedrunner managed to beat The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in just under 2 hours. Video games are massive these days and some of the biggest games tend to have hundreds of hours of content to dig into. Players get lost in these games for weeks, months, and sometimes even years. However, some players are obsessed with finding out how to get through them as quickly as possible. It's exciting to figure out how to break the game and manipulate it in ways that can speed you through a story that takes dozens of hours in a matter of minutes. Usually, it takes a long time to figure out how to do this, but one player did it within hours of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's official release.

This morning, YouTuber and speedrunner gymnast86 posted a speedrun of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom where they completed the game without the use of amiibos in just 1 hour, 34 minutes, and 33 seconds. In a whopping 94 minutes, they finished a game that reviewers have invested dozens and even hundreds of hours in playing in the last couple of weeks. It's possible gymnast86 has been practicing as the game did leak in a variety of ways over the last couple of weeks, but nevertheless, achieving this time this fast is quite impressive. Despite being very similar to its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, gymnast86 noted in a separate video that it is believed that none of the same glitches used to speedrun in that game are possible in this game or at the very least can't be activated in the same way. If you want to watch the speedrun, take a look below, but be warned that this is a spoiler-filled video that includes the game's ending.

With that said, this time is going to get cut down in the coming weeks... by a lot. These speedrunners move fast and there's a lot of wild tools that Nintendo has intentionally created for Tears of the Kingdom that will likely get absolutely abused. Only time will tell just how creative these folks get, though.

