The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch Pro Controller Is Up for Pre-Order

It has been an exciting day for Nintendo Switch owners that have been anxiously awaiting The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom aka Breath of the Wild 2. We got new footage, a new Nintendo Switch OLED console, new amiibo, and a new Pro Controller. It's the same controller you know and love, only in a stunning Zelda theme that features a white and black color with gold gold accents.

Pre-orders for the The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom controller are live here at Best Buy and here at GameStop now for $74.99 with a release date set for May 12th. Additional retailer links will be added to this article when they become available, so stay tuned.

In addition to the controller, Nintendo revealed an equally stunning Zelda-themed case for the Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders are live here at Best Buy and here at GameStop now for $24.99. Again, additional retailer links will be added when available.

"An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?"

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases for the Nintendo Switch on May 12th. Pre-orders for the game are live on Amazon now.