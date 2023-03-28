The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo Now Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

New gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped today, but Nintendo also had something else for Zelda fans: a Tears of the Kingdom amiibo that's releasing a bit earlier than the game. This Tears of the Kingdom amiibo wasn't one that was shown off during the gameplay presentation where we saw the new Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch as well as some other accessories, but the amiibo has since gone up for pre-orders regardless.

This new amiibo can be seen below courtesy of Nintendo's various listings for the figure after it was shown off at once the gameplay presentation from this week concluded. The amiibo itself is naturally a variant of Link reminiscent of the one that we see in Tears of the Kingdom with special attention paid to the outstretched arm that's been a subject of conversation so often ahead of the game's release.

The preorders for this amiibo have gone up at a couple of places already including Target, Best Buy, and GameStop. It's going for $15.99 at each of those retailers and is supposed to release on May 12th, the same day that the game launches. A preview of the amiibo can be seen below, and product descriptions shared alongside the start of the pre-orders also confirmed some of what this amiibo will do in-game in Tears of the Kingdom.

"This Link (Tears of the Kingdom) amiibo figure will launch alongside the game," an overview of the item said. "By tapping this amiibo, you can receive weapons and materials, as well as a special fabric for Link's paraglider. If you scan an amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series, you can receive helpful materials, weapons or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned."

It hasn't been said yet what kinds of "helpful materials" and weapons players will get for their troubles nor has it been shown what the unique appearance for the paraglider will look like. For those who are big on amiibo collecting, however, the in-game effects are just part of the fun, so the pre-orders for this one will likely be plentiful regardless.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases for the Nintendo Switch on May 12th.