Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Launch: Here's Everything You Can Get On Amazon

Today is the big release day for fans that have been anxiously awaiting The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom aka Breath of the Wild 2 on The Nintendo Switch. Not surprisingly, we're seeing restocks of several hot ticket items for the game, which includes the Collector's Edition, Zelda Pro Controller, the special edition OLED Nintendo Switch and carrying case, the Link amiibo, and more. All of these items are currently available to order on Amazon via the following links, though we don't expect all of them to stay in stock for long.

In his review for ComicBook.com, Christian Hoffer gave The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a 5 out of 5 calling it "a bigger and bolder Hyrule":

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a worthy successor to Breath of the Wild and is easily a Game of the Year contender. In addition to making you fall in love with the world of Hyrule all over again, this game feels much more like a traditional Zelda game, while retaining all of the charm and beauty of Breath of the Wild."

"An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?"

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases for the Nintendo Switch today May 12th. You can order the game here on Amazon now.