Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Reveals Stunning Official Guide Book

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, but it already seems to be a lot bigger in scope than its predecessor and that might be intimidating for some players. For Nintendo Switch fans that think they might need a little help, an official guide book based on the game has been revealed, and it will come in both a standard edition for $29.99, as well as a hardcover collector's edition for $44.99. The standard edition cover features the same image of Link overlooking Hyrule that appears on the game's cover art, while the hardcover features that image of the ruined Master Sword that keeps popping up.

Pre-orders for the standard edition of the guide book are available from Amazon right here, while pre-orders for the collector's edition can be found right here. An image of the collector's edition can be found below.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Guide books like these have become something of a novelty over the last few years! There once was a time where every major video game would receive an official guide book, but those days came to an end over the last 20 years. As it became much easier for players to simply look up information online, a once lucrative part of the gaming industry mostly went away. However, some collectors really do like having them on hand, either for their intended purpose, or just as a part of their gaming library. Whatever the case might be, the hardcover edition looks really impressive, and it's a safe bet that a lot of Zelda fans might want one for their collection!

It's worth noting that, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on May 12th, the guide books will not be available until more than a month later, on June 16th. That's a little less convenient for those planning to jump into the game as soon as it releases, but it's a safe bet that a lot of players will still be exploring Hyrule in mid-June!

