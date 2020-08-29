The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Confirmed for Current and Next-Gen Platforms

✖

The new Lord of the Rings game titled The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will come to both the next-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as the current generation of systems. Daedalic Entertainment, the studio working on the game that will follow the story of Gollum, confirmed the plans for the two generations of consoles as part of the Future Games Show events going on this weekend. The game will come to the PC platform as well as the Nintendo Switch in late 2021.

Daedalic Entertainment project manager Saide Haberstroh confirmed the release plans for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum in the Gamescom edition of Future Games Show shown in the video below. After highlighting different parts of the game that comprise the Gollum-focused adventure, Haberstroh said at the end of the video that the game is targeting the late 2021 release for current platforms and ones still to come.

“We’ll be coming to current and next-gen Sony and Microsoft consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC in late 2021,” Haberstroh said in closing.

Prior to the announcement, the game was only confirmed for next-gen consoles, so we knew already it would come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms. The release date is still a while away with late 2021 a long way off, but those who aren’t planning on upgrading their consoles right away can be assured they aren’t getting left behind.

This new Lord of the Rings game will be focused entirely around Gollum’s story and will tell the events that took place before his first appearance in The Fellowship of the Ring. While the character himself is instantly recognizable, it’s been said we’ll see a “different interpretation of the character and the world” in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

The first teaser trailer for the game was released not long ago to show off that take on Gollum and the version of Middle-earth Daedalic Entertainment has created. Couple that with some insights from the studio’s CEO and you’ll have an idea of the direction the game will take.

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most epic and renowned stories of all time - it's an honour for us to have the opportunity to work on our own contribution to this universe," Carsten Fichtelmann, CEO and Co-Founder of Daedalic Entertainment, said previously. "In Gollum, players will assume the role of one of the most iconic characters in Middle-earth. We tell Gollum's story from a perspective never seen before, in any storytelling medium, all the while staying true to the legendary books of J.R.R. Tolkien.”

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is scheduled to release for current and next-gen platforms in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.