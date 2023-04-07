The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth Release Date Revealed

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth now has a release date with Capital Games and Electronic Arts announcing this week that the new take on Middle-earth will be out on May 10th. When it launches, it'll be playable on both iOS and Android devices with preregistration for the game opened now ahead of that release. The game took part in a soft launch previously that gave some an opportunity to try it out ahead of others, but for all those other players who haven't gotten to try it yet, some gameplay was shared today, too.

That gameplay can be seen below for those interested in the idea of a mobile Lord of the Rings game. It's got a story and PvP mode primarily with different characters built out from the larger Lord of the Rings mythos. It does seem to take some liberties with the world though with its story centered around how the player discovers "a mysteriously abandoned new Ring of Power," according to a press release about the game, but that at least sounds like it'll have the potential to take the story in different places.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth has already been playable in areas like Brazil, the Philippines, and, most recently, Austria, though nowhere in North America were people to play it. The free-to-play game does of course include in-game purchases, too, though if you've been around free mobile games enough to take an interest in this one, that shouldn't be too surprising to you.

Nick Reinhart, the game director working on Heroes of Middle-earth, said in a post shared alongside this week's announcement that we'll be learning more about the game's economy and other aspects like its characters in the coming weeks.

"We are so tremendously excited to be announcing our launch date and once again cannot thank you enough for going on this ride with us," Reinhart said. "We will have upcoming information about the timing of the economy reset in the next week or so, along with some more regular release updates as we get closer to launch. We've got a lot of awesome content and feature plans coming. It's got lots of beloved characters, along with maybe a few new faces."

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is scheduled to launch on mobile devices on May 10th.