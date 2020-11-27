The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Return to Disney Emoji Blitz With New Star Wars Emojis

The Mandalorian and The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, return to Disney Emoji Blitz with other Star Wars emoji for a limited-time event happening in a galaxy not so far, far away. Characters from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian make their Disney Emoji Blitz debut as Cara Dune, the Death Trooper, and the Darksaber-wielding Moff Gideon emoji are now available to collect and unlock until the Multi-Map Villain Event expires on November 30. Players who complete three of five maps in the Villain Event will win Moff Gideon; players who complete four of five maps will win a mystery Diamond Box containing one of five exclusive Star Wars emojis.

Here's how to play:

What is the Villain Event?

Keep an eye out for special Villain Events where you can play a special mode to collect items and banish the villain back to their evil lair. Note: Regular missions will not advance if you have a special event turned on.

How do I join the Villain Event?

When a villain event is open, complete the following to start your battle against evil! Tap "Play" on either the Villain Event screen or the main home screen. Tap "Fight" to turn on the special villain mode. Then tap "Play" at the bottom to start battling the featured villain. You can turn off villain mode by tapping "Cancel Fight".

How do I defeat the villain?

Collect special objects to use against the featured villain. Match emojis to move the objects to the bottom of the screen. The special objects will be used against the villain after your blitz. Villains can be quite strong, so we will need to fight them a few times to clear the map. Tap the Prizes button to view the map!

Players can use any emoji while battling Moff Gideon during the first and second maps of the Villain Event, with The Mandalorian and The Child acting as Lucky Emojis for Map 1 and Cara Dune and the Death Trooper acting as Lucky Emojis for Map 2.

One of these four Mandalorian family emojis are required to play Map 3, where players will unlock Moff Gideon after completing all 12 levels. Mandalorian family Level 2 emojis are required to play Map 4, where the prize is a mystery Diamond Box unlocking an exclusive Star Wars emoji; a Level 3 emoji is required to progress further to Map 5, where the final prize is a Level 2 Moff Gideon emoji.

Players looking to claim their bounty on the limited-time emojis from The Mandalorian can purchase a Diamond Box at the price of 200 diamonds, which unlocks a mystery emoji. Players have a 35% chance of receiving Cara Dune, and a 30% chance of unlocking The Mandalorian (rare), a 25% chance of unlocking the Death Trooper (rare), and a 10% chance of unlocking The Child (a rainbow rare).

Get a look at the exclusive emojis from The Mandalorian as they appear in Disney Emoji Blitz below. Season 2 of the Star Wars series is now available on Disney+.