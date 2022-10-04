The Medium TV Series Adaptation Announced

The Medium developer Bloober Team has announced that it is teaming up with Platige Image for a TV series adaptation of the horror video game. What exactly that might look like remains to be seen, but the announcement indicates that the adaptation will specifically be under the creative supervision of Platige Image's Tomasz Bagiński as well as Bloober Team co-founder and CEO Piotr Babieno.

If you are somehow not familiar, The Medium is a psychological horror video game from Bloober Team that was initially released for the Xbox Series X|S and PC back in January 2021. It follows Marianne, the eponymous medium, who has a deep connection to the spirit realm and can pass between them. Functionally, this is often used to solve puzzles and the like.

The TV adaptation of the video game was announced by Bloober Team in a blog post, seemingly only available in Polish at the moment, that essentially explains that now is the perfect time to create an adaptation of a video game. Babieno points out the wile success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Arcane as examples of the timeliness of a video game adaptation; there's never been so much success for adaptations like this, so now is the perfect time to do more.

At launch, The Medium received mixed but largely positive reviews. ComicBook.com's own review of the video game stated that it "certainly has a story worth telling, but the stop-and-go nature of the vehicle for the narrative may prevent some from fully exploring it." Given the different limitations of a TV series, perhaps it will be a bit smoother in that -- apologies for the pun -- medium.

As noted above, Bloober Team and Platige Image are working on a TV series adaptation of The Medium. Details remain sparse at the moment, but it would seem that Platige Image's Tomasz Bagiński and Bloober Team's Piotr Babieno will oversee the creative direction of it and the budget will be carried equally by both companies. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Bloober Team in general right here.

What do you make of the fact that a TV series adaptation of The Medium is in the works? Are you curious to see what Bloober Team and Platige Image will make together out of the video game?

