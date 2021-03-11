The Outer Worlds Reveals New DLC Release Date

✖

Even though it may have launched all the way back in 2019, Obsidian Entertainment is still very much supporting The Outer Worlds, which is the studio's latest RPG release. That ongoing support is going to now continue next week in a rather major way as the studio has today announced when the latest campaign expansion for The Outer Worlds will be arriving.

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos is the name of the latest campaign add-on for the popular RPG and it has now been confirmed to launch next week on March 17 across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. This is the second such expansion that has released, with the last add-on, Peril on Gorgon, having released towards the tail-end of 2020. This time around, Murder on Eridanos will put a mystery spin on things and will have players unraveling the killer who is behind a recent assassination. You can check out the reveal trailer for this new piece of DLC below.

Pour yourself a bowl of Purpleberry Crunch and grab a glass of the triple-distilled deliciousness of Rizzo's Spectrum Brown Vodka, because next week's aetherwave serial of Murder on Eridanos is going to be a doozy! Coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles on March 17, 2021! pic.twitter.com/N2Fg5A6p4n — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) March 11, 2021

Murder on Eridanos finally marks the end of Obsidian's journey with The Outer Worlds -- at least for now. While the studio could very well return to the property in the future, this is the final piece of story-focused content that Obsidian has announced for the game at the moment. Based on what we've seen of it so far, though, it looks like it could be quite an enjoyable final jaunt through this world.

It's also worth stressing that the Nintendo Switch iteration of The Outer Worlds will not be getting Murder on Eridanos next week. However, it's not all bad news for Switch players. The DLC is still going to be arriving, we just don't know when. Obsidian will announce a release date for this platform at a later date. Until then, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players will get first dibs on the expansion in less than a week.

