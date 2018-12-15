‘The Outer Worlds’ Will Not Have Any Microtransactions

Back in 2017, Obsidian proudly declared that its next game would not feature microtransactions of any kind. However, it was unclear whether or not this was still the case when it revealed its newest game earlier this month during The Game Awards 2018: The Outer Worlds. Well, don’t worry, it is.

Speaking to RPGSite, senior narrative designer Megan Starks, in the straight-forward fashion of “no,” confirmed that there won’t be any microtransactions in the space-faring RPG.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the time of claiming as much back in 2017, Obsidian wrote the following about the topic via a forums post:

“We’re extremely excited about our upcoming RPG, and we know you are too. We wish we could tell you all about it right now… but we’re going to hold off until the time is right. What we did want to talk about was a question a lot of you have been raising: ‘Will this upcoming game feature any lootboxes or other microtransactions?’ The answer is simply: no. No microtransactions, of any kind, in our game.

The forum post also made clear that the game’s publisher, Private Division, has been terrific to work with, and hasn’t pushed for anything, including microtransactions, to be added into the game.

“We also wanted to say a word about our partnership with Private Division, our publisher on this title. Far from ‘pushing’ us to put anything — microtransactions or otherwise — into our game, Private Division has been incredibly supportive of our vision, our creative freedom, and the process by which we work to make RPGs.,” reads the post. “They have been fantastic partners, and we are extremely excited to work with them through release, to put what we know is going to be an amazing game into as many hands as possible.”

As you may know, Private Division is Take-Two Interactive’s new and third publishing arm — the other two being 2K and Rockstar Games — and hasn’t released a game yet. Without yet releasing a game, its track record when it comes to microtransactions is blank, however, Take-Two Interactive’s other publishers have been known to dabble in them, quite a bit and sometimes even recklessly, you might say. In other words, it’s good to hear this type of business model hasn’t seeped into Private Division, or at the very least, into The Outer Worlds.

The Outer Worlds is slated to release sometime next year via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing this, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.