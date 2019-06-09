The Outer Worlds Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Today while on Microsoft’s E3 stage, developer Obsidian and publisher Private Division announced the release for The Outer Worlds, the former’s sci-fi RPG in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Previously, we knew The Outer Worlds was releasing this year, but we didn’t know when exactly, but now we do. The new game from the creators of Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25, 2019. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, which looks unlikely at this point.

Further, in case you missed it, the game will only launch on the Epic Games Store on PC. In other words, it won’t be coming to Steam until a whole year year later. This is due to publisher Private Division — which is owned by Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive — struck a deal with Epic Games.

As you may know, Microsoft now owns Obsidian, but this deal was made and signed with Private Division before that deal happened, and that’s why it’s coming to PS4.

The Outer Worlds was announced back in December 2018 at The Game Awards and gained some traction not only because it looked quite good, but because it seemingly poked fun at Fallout 76.

The Outer Worlds will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official elevator pitch:

“Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does The Outer Worlds look?