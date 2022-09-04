The Quarry, Until Dawn Director Teases Next Horror Game

The Quarry and Until Dawn director Will Byles has already started working on Supermassive Games' next big horror game. Supermassive Games made a name for itself with the aforementioned Until Dawn which featured an all-star cast, great writing, and harkened back to the teen horror movies that many people grew up on. Although it took seven years to actually have a true successor, The Quarry was a hit. It was received well by critics and fans alike, giving fans the follow-up they'd been waiting for. Although Supermassive put out some similar games via The Dark Pictures anthology, The Quarry was much more along the lines of what fans had been wanting

In an interview with VGC, director Will Byles teased what's to come in the next game and noted we won't have to wait seven years for the next one. Byles estimated the game will be released around 2025 or 2026 and it will likely stray away from the teen horror elements of his last couple of games. In terms of scope and size, it will be on par with The Quarry, but Byles thinks the team may be outplaying the teen horror genre with each passing game.

"Potentially we might be a little bit like… I don't know how far we can stretch the teen horror thing out further, because especially when we try to stir it up, the number of surprises you can add to that becomes limited," said Byles. "The Dark Pictures explores hundreds of variants of the horror genre. What we're looking at now, and I can't tell you exactly what it is, is a bit of a diversion away from that sort of standard, but it's still very much classic horror."

As of right now, the game has no title and Byles isn't sharing any details about what the premise or setting is. So far, we've seen serial killer-types, werewolves, and wendigos, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that the next game focuses on another kind of monster like aliens. Given it's not expected to release for another three – four years, it will likely be a while before we learn more about it.

The Quarry is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Seires X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.