The Simpsons Arcade1Up Pre-Orders Now Available, Simpsons Bowling Revealed

Months after Arcade1Up announced the impending release of their newest cabinet, The Simpsons are finally making their return to video games. As of now, The Simpsons arcade machine is now available for pre-order at the Best Buy for $699.99 packed in a bundle that includes a riser, stool, and other goodies for nostalgic fans of the classic Beat-'Em-Up adventure that's become hard to find since its release. The title will also include a cult-favorite title that die-hard Simpsons fans will be excited to replay.

"The Simpsons is one of the most iconic arcade games of all time, and Arcade1Up is really excited to release this on its 30th anniversary," said marketing director David McIntosh. "We're celebrating this huge release, it's The Simpsons arcade game, it's a classic side-scroller Beat-'Em-Up. It has online play for multiple people to jump into the same game, just as you saw on our NBA Jam machine. It has a lot of replayability... In addition to the side-scrolling Beat-'Em-Up of The Simpsons, we're also including Simpsons Bowling."

Eagle-eyed fans likely noticed the trackball feature on the machine when Arcade1Up first revealed The Simpsons release earlier this year, but the company was coy about the bowling game's inclusion until now. We can confirm that The Simpsons Bowling will indeed be paired alongside The Simpsons arcade game when the cabinet releases later this year.

The Simpsons has long been considered a fan-favorite arcade classic since its release in 1991, though it's been increasingly difficult to play in recent years. A digital version was made available for PlayStation Network and Xbox Live Arcade in 2012, though they were removed just a few years later. This release marks the first time in nearly a decade that The Simpsons has been available to consumers.

With pre-orders now available, Arcade1Up has also revealed the features that will be included with these titles. Retailing for $699, the bundle will include an exclusive gaming bar stool, a riser with exclusive artwork, and a 24-inch tin sign for decoration. The cabinet will feature 4-player capability, a light-up marquee, and WiFi capabilities for both titles.

The Simpsons arcade game will make use of the multiplayer functionality seen in the NBA Jam and Marvel vs. Capcom titles, allowing users to join in games online.

