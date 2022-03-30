The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Release Date Announced

While the announcement was accidentally teased a few days ago, developers CROWS CROWS CROWS and Galactic Cafe have now officially revealed that The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe has a release date. The game is slated to debut April 27th, on a number of different platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The game will cost $24.99. The announcement was made alongside an all-new trailer, playing up the game’s unique narrative, while also showcasing some of the graphic improvements made over the 2013 version.

The new trailer for The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Fans will be happy to hear that the Ultra Deluxe version of the game will see the return of Kevan Brighting as the narrator.

https://twitter.com/crowsx3/status/1509213814113382410

Fans of The Stanley Parable will appreciate the significance of the game’s release date, which falls on 4/27. In the game, Stanley is employee number 427, where he works in office number 427. In the game, Stanley works at a computer, punching in the directives he’s given mindlessly. However, those directives eventually stop, and when he goes to explore the building, he finds that he can either listen to the narrator’s suggestions, or strike out on his own. The trailer above emphasizes that dynamic, and how the narration plays a pivotal role in the game.

The Stanley Parable released to strong critical praise when it first released, and the Ultra Deluxe version will offer a number of improvements, both visually, and to the number of choices that will be presented to players. It remains to be seen whether this version will be similarly well-received, but hopefully it will prove enjoyable for newcomers, and those that played the original version. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe was originally supposed to release in 2019, but has been pushed back multiple times. It’s been a very long wait for fans of the game, but thankfully, an end is nearly in sight!

