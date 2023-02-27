The Super Mario Bros. Movie Figures and Playsets Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in January, Jakks Pacific announced that they would launch a collection of toys inspired by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and with the April 7th premiere date right around the corner, now is the time to get your pre-orders in. Highlights of the lineup include a 7-inch Bowser figure (which might double as a humidifier), the Mushroom Kingdom Castle Playset, assorted 5-inch and 1.25-inch figures, and more.

Below you'll find a breakdown of the collection complete with pre-order links followed by a gallery of images. Note that US shipping is free on orders $39+ at Entertainment Earth using our exclusive links during the month of February. You'll also get 10% off any in-stock items.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Fire Breathing Bowser 7-Inch Figure: "Bring The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7" Bowser to life with an illuminated "fire breathing" effect by adding water and 3 AAA batteries (not included). Recreate scenes from the movie with 15 points of articulation or display him in his premium packaging." Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($29.99)



The Super Mario Bros. Movie Mini-World Deluxe Princess Peach Castle Playset: "The Mushroom Kingdom Castle playset comes with 1.25" Mario and Princess Peach figures. This set is inspired by Princess Peach's Mushroom Kingdom castle from the movie. The castle interior opens to nearly 22" wide and recreates the training ground moment from the movie including blocks, piranha plant, Bullet Bill, fire stick, and more." Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($34.99)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Mini-World Van Playset: Inspired by the van featured in the film. Includes mini Mario figure. Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99)



The Super Mario Bros. Movie 5-Inch Figures: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie 5" Figure Series Wave 1 features Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad. Each figure comes with premium details, realistic acrylic eyes and has 8-16 points of articulation. Every character comes with its own movie accessory like Mario's plunger or Luigi's flashlight! Each figure is sold separately at $19.99." Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Case of 6 ($119.99)



The Super Mario Bros. Movie Mini-Figures: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie 1.25" mini figures Wave 1 includes Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, Kamek, and Koopa Paratroopa. Each comes with a question block that opens to reveal real movie backgrounds. Each figure sold separately for $5.99." Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Case of 12 ($71.99)

Pre-orders for the items above are expected to arrive in March. It seems as thoughy Jakks wanted to get the toys the hands of fans before the film drops, which is probably why they opened up pre-orders ahead of the March 10th (aka MAR10 / Mario Day) festivities. Stay tuned to our Gear section for more Mario Day releases.