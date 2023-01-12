Tons of Super Mario Movie Toys Leak Online

Jakks Pacific has been making figures based on the Mario license for a few years now, and the company will also produce toys based on The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Fans haven't gotten to see any of the Mario toy designs in an official capacity, but a new leak has revealed a plethora of options that will be available in the near future. It seems the company's plans include a Mario Bros. Van Playset (based on the one we've seen in a leaked poster), Peach's Castle, a 7-inch Bowser figure, and a line of "Mini World" figures.

YouTuber M&L toys shared a video of the leaked toys, and it can be found embedded below.

It looks like Jakks has made an effort to differentiate these toys from the company's standard Mario offerings. The Mini World line features smaller figures that come with a Question Block, which opens up to showcase an image from the film. The Mario Bros. Van Playset and Peach's Castle feature similar gimmicks, also opening up. However, these designs seem to have full playsets for Mario on the inside. The playset inside the Van seems to resemble the area of the Mushroom Kingdom where Mario first finds himself in the movie's teaser trailer, complete with Warp Pipes and Mushrooms.

Peach's Castle, meanwhile, opens up to a "Training Ground." The box image is a little fuzzy, so it's hard to say what's inside exactly. However, we do see Peach training Mario in the film's first full trailer (which can be seen at the top of this page), advising him how the Kingdom's various platforms work. So, it could be based on that scene.

Now that these images have leaked online, hopefully Jakks Pacific will officially reveal some of these toys, and anything else the company might have on the way. The Super Mario Bros. Movie isn't set to release until April 7th, but there's already a lot of anticipation surrounding the movie. Mario fans that can't wait for these toys can always tide themselves over by heading to McDonald's, which currently has Happy Meals available based on the film.

Are you looking forward to any of these Mario movie toys? Which ones do you plan to snag? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Life]