Where to Stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie Online

Wahoo! It's-a time to stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The animated movie from Universal's Illumination and Nintendo scored $1.35 billion at the global box office to become the highest-grossing movie of 2023 — and the No. 1 video game movie of all time. The movie has been available to own on digital platforms since May and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD since June, but fans had to wait 120 days for Mario to land on streaming platforms. The wait is over: The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to Peacock on Thursday, August 3rd.

Below, read on to learn everything you need to know about how to stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie online.

When Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie Streaming on Peacock?



The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available to stream on Peacock starting at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on August 3rd.

How to Stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Peacock

To watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie online, you'll need an active Peacock subscription. Plans start at $5.99/month for Peacock Premium (with ads) or $11.99/month for Peacock Premium Plus (without ads).

You can watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Peacock on the following supported devices:



Android phones and tablets running Android 6.0 and above

iPhones and iPads running iOS 13/iPadOS 13 and above

Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire Tablet devices

Android TV

Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD with tvOS 13 or above

Chromecasts including Chromecast with Google TV

Hisense VIDAA-powered devices

LG Smart TVs with LG WebOS 3.5

PS4

PS5

Roku devices

Samsung Smart TVs from 2017 and later

Vizio TVs with SmartCast 2.0 or 3.0 from 2016 and later

Xbox One

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Cox Contour Box with Voice Remote and Contour Stream Player

Xfinity XG1v1 (Arris), XG1v3, XG1v4, XG2v2, XiD, Xi3, Xi5, Xi6 and Xfinity Flex

Web browsers including Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Safari



Is There a Peacock Free Trial?

As of August 2023, Peacock does not offer a free trial. If you sign up for Peacock now, you'll pay $5.99 a month for Premium (with ads) or $11.99 a month for Premium Plus (without ads).

How Long Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has a runtime of 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Where Else Can I Watch the Mario Movie? Will The Super Mario Bros. Movie Be on Netflix?



The Super Mario Bros. Movie is streaming exclusively on Peacock.

How to Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie Online Without Peacock



The Super Mario Bros. Movie is only streaming free on Peacock for subscribers, but you can rent ($5.99) or buy ($19.99) the movie digitally on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, the Google Play Store, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, Vudu, and YouTube TV.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast



The Super Mario Bros. Movie features a cast that includes Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Mario, Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key (The Lion King) as Toad, and Jack Black (the Jumanji films) as Bowser.

In an adventure spanning the Mushroom Kingdom to Mario Kart's Rainbow Road, the Mario Bros. Movie cast also features Seth Rogen (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem) as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Saturday Night Live) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book) as Spike. Charles Martinet — who has voiced Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario games for more than 30 years — makes a cameo as the Mario Bros.' father.

What Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie About?



The official synopsis: "Based on the world of Nintendo's Mario games, the film invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed, exuberant cinematic comedy event. While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Pratt) and brother Luigi (Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power."

Will There Be a Super Mario Bros. Movie 2?



Illumination and Nintendo have not yet officially announced a Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel, but Mario voice actor Chris Pratt said in June that news about a Mario 2 would be coming "soon."



"We're in the midst of this writers' strike, and so everything has been paused and [put] on hold for the right reasons," Pratt told Entertainment Tonight, before the actors' union SAG-AFTRA joined the Writers Guild of America for Hollywood's first double strike since 1960. "I really do support the WGA and our writers. When the negotiations have been completed, and the writers feel comfortable moving forward, then it'll be time to start talking about what's next for that."

