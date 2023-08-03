Nintendo Hints at More Movie Plans following Super Mario Bros.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a major success story in theaters, and is now streaming on Peacock where its audience will likely continue to grow. Nintendo's financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year revealed this morning that global box office revenues now sit at $1.349 billion dollars, and the movie has also helped to push sales of "Mario related titles, and sales of smart device apps and merchandise." While The Super Mario Bros. Movie clearly sets up a sequel and spin-offs, Nintendo has reiterated that more movies are a part of the company's overall vision.

"By expanding Nintendo IP in areas outside the dedicated video game platform we create new opportunities for consumers to encounter Nintendo IP, and this invigorates our overall business. Based on the various effects that we have confirmed through the release of this movie, we will continue our efforts towards visual content-related initiatives," the financial results read.

This shift for Nintendo has been surprising to see, as the company spent the better part of three decades avoiding movie adaptations. The 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. movie was seen as a major embarrassment for Nintendo, and the company became a lot more protective of its IP, as a result. The Super Mario Bros. Movie had direct involvement from Nintendo, with Universal and Illumination working closely with Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto. It's likely other Nintendo films would follow that same path, to ensure similar results.

It remains to be seen what Nintendo franchise will get the big screen treatment next. There have been a lot of rumors about the future, but the most immediate guarantee is a direct sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. No official announcement has been made just yet, though Mario voice actor Chris Pratt recently indicated that plans are in place. However, Pratt was quick to note that news on the sequel won't be coming until after the writers' strike comes to an end.

