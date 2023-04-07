Nintendo Fans are Loving The Super Mario Bros. Movie's First Teaser
Today, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment released the first teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The video gave viewers an early glimpse at the version of the Mushroom Kingdom that will appear on-screen, and the film's takes on Bowser and Mario specifically. While the teaser trailer is on the shorter side, it seems fans are really enjoying the look and tone. On social media, many had great things to say about the animation, as well as the voice work of Jack Black and Chris Pratt.
It remains to be seen how the rest of the movie will shape up, but it certainly seems like Nintendo fans are hopeful about the end result! From the start of production, fans had shared a lot of concerns about Illumination and about the casting of Chris Pratt. It's still far too early to say if this movie will deliver an enjoyable experience, but fans are a lot more optimistic today than they have been at any point over the last year or so. Hopefully the end result will be just as enjoyable!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the first teaser for The Super Mario Bros. Movie!
The hype is real.
I can’t believe I’m saying this… but the #MarioMovie looks REALLY GOOD.— Landon Best for Governor (@Best4Liberty) October 6, 2022
Fans seem really optimistic today!
OH MY GOSH I SAW THE MARIO MOVIE TRAILER AND ITS AMAZINGLY GOOD pic.twitter.com/fnlEi40SHQ— Sodacanito (@sodacanito) October 6, 2022
Doubts are fading.
Mario movie looks fun. A lot better than I thought it was gonna be— C2F | Grunk (@grunk_b) October 6, 2022
Many can hardly believe it.
Why is the Mario movie looking so good— 🔞Nightmare Simp🔞 (@ShockwaveSuper) October 6, 2022
The internet was prepared to hate this.
WHY IS THE MARIO MOVIE LOOKING GOOD THIS IS NOT WHAT WAS SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN— 𝐑𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐢 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 (@RasuiMaid2) October 6, 2022
Bowser is getting a ton of love.
Dude, Bowser looks sick in the Mario Movie trailer, that's my guy— konojereda #BLM (@konojereda) October 6, 2022
Jack Black is crushing it.
Can't believe I'm saying this, that Mario trailer actually looked pretty good. Jack Black Bowser is not something I ever realised I wanted. But I do. Give more of it to me, please.
...And please make sure at least one Toad in the movie has the classic voice. I'll be sad if not.— DD1 (@DarthDroid10) October 6, 2022
We're as surprised as you are!
Ay yo....Mario Movie lookin pretty good actually.— Mad badtata hours – Eric (@ReesesNezumi) October 6, 2022