Nintendo Fans are Loving The Super Mario Bros. Movie's First Teaser

Today, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment released the first teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The video gave viewers an early glimpse at the version of the Mushroom Kingdom that will appear on-screen, and the film's takes on Bowser and Mario specifically. While the teaser trailer is on the shorter side, it seems fans are really enjoying the look and tone. On social media, many had great things to say about the animation, as well as the voice work of Jack Black and Chris Pratt.

It remains to be seen how the rest of the movie will shape up, but it certainly seems like Nintendo fans are hopeful about the end result! From the start of production, fans had shared a lot of concerns about Illumination and about the casting of Chris Pratt. It's still far too early to say if this movie will deliver an enjoyable experience, but fans are a lot more optimistic today than they have been at any point over the last year or so. Hopefully the end result will be just as enjoyable!

