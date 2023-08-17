The Walking Dead: Destinies Announced

The Walking Dead: Destinies has been announced by developer Flu Games and publisher GameMill Entertainment for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, a release date has not bene provided, but a previous leak suggested it's coming this fall, possibly on November 14. While this information has not been officially relayed, a reveal trailer has, which in turn has revealed the game is a third-person narrative-driven action-adventure game that takes place during the events of Season 1 to 4 of the AMC TV series. The catch is that players will be able to reshape the events of these seasons via in-game choices.

In the game, players begin as Rick Grimes and will visit locations anyone who watched the show will recognize, such as the prison and Woodbury. Where the game will differentiate from the show is that it will give players agency to change and shape the events presented in the show. In other words, it's not just a straight adaptation of the TV show. To this end, there's so much player choice that players will have control over who lives and dies.

As for who can live and dive, there will apparently be a dozen characters, including Rick, Darly, Shane, Michonne, and more, with each character containing unique abilities. Complimenting this, players will also need to balance resources such as a limited number of weapons ands ammo.

As you may know, GameMill Entertainment is known for publishing licensed games that are typically more often than not very mediocre and made on a budget. And this looks like another example of that. As for Flu Games, little is known about the studio. Whether the game will be any good when it releases, remains to be seen, but whatever the case it will cost $49.99 when it does release.

