The Walking Dead Games Get a Huge Sale from Skybound

Since acquiring Telltale Games in 2018, Skybound only has one totally new release under its belt with the recently started The Expanse: A Telltale Series. That said, the team still has the rights to a massive back catalog of games, including the entire The Walking Dead series. While the team is currently working with Other Ocean Interactive on a new type of The Walking Dead game, fans can still readily enjoy the older, choice-based games. In fact, the entire series is, at the time of this writing, currently enjoying a massive sale on Steam that players can take advantage of if they don't own Clementine and the crew's whole journey yet.

Skybound Games is in the midst of a publisher sale on Steam, which means the majority of its library is on sale. That includes all of its The Walking Dead series. You can pick up The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series for $16.99, which is 66% off of its usual price. Or you can buy things piecemeal at a similar percentage off the normal price if you already own parts of the series. Either way, this is one of the most cost-effective ways to get into the series that we've seen in quite some time. This sale lasts until August 14, so you have a few days to hop onto the store and make the purchase.

It gets even better when you realize that Skybound's The Walking Dead series isn't the only TWD-related game currently on sale. Team17 has also kicked off a 75% off sale for The Escapists: The Walking Dead until August 14. That game doesn't have the same positive reviews as the Telltale series, but if you ever wanted to help Rick Grimes and his team escape a prison, this is the game for you. Plus, Headup Publishing has also extended an 85% off sale for Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, though that sale only lasts through August 12.

In short, there are all kinds of The Walking Dead games that you can pick up right now on Steam for cheap. While Skybound's offerings are the most noteworthy, there's something for all kinds of fans of the comics and TV shows. You'll need to act quickly before the big sale ends on August 14.