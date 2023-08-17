New The Walking Dead Game Leaked

A new The Walking Dead game has potentially leaked ahead of its official reveal. Releasing later this year via PC, modern consoles, and last-gen consoles, The Walking Dead: Destinies is apparently the next video game adaptation of The Walking Dead, which has seen numerous game adaptations over the years, most notably via Telltale's adaptation of the zombie series. If this name sounds familiar, it's because a trademark for it has previously leaked.

According to the report, The Walking Dead: Destinies revolves around the story of AMC TV series. More specifically, Season one through four. It's said to be a third-person action-adventure game where the player has the "possibility of controlling history" and "altering the original frame of the series." And it sounds like this will be done via in-game choices. If this sounds familiar it's because it sounds like Telltale's The Waking Dead, at least according to that pitch. However, it's said Telltale is not involved, but rather GameMill Entertainment, a publisher known for using licensed IP, often to mediocre effect. Not only is Telltale not involved, but more details reveals it's nothing like it.

"You will play as Rick Grimes who wakes up from a coma to find his world changed forever. Among the places to visit in the game, we will find Atlanta, the Greene farm, the prison as well as Woodbury," reads the report, describing the game. "In order to fight the hordes of infected, you will wield different types of weapons such as revolvers, katanas or shotguns in a 3rd person view. We will also find a bit of the management aspect in the game, with the harvesting of resources, the reinforcement of the camp and its stocks of supplies to survive the apocalypse well."

It's also added players will be able to build their own team from 15 different characters, which includes the following: Rick, Shane, Michonne, Daryl, Blackbird, Carol, Carl, Lori, Glenn, The Governor, and T Dog.

The report adds the game will release on November 14, 2023 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. And this is where the report, which comes the way of the very reliable leaker and dataminer, Billbil Kun, comes to an end. As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. Thankfully, we shouldn't have to wait very long for official details on this game now that it's leaked and releasing this year, assuming all of this information checks out.