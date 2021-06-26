The Walking Dead Mobile Game Seemingly Steals Resident Evil 2 Artwork

✖

A bizarre situation has come about which seems to show that The Walking Dead: Survivors, which is a mobile game based on the popular multimedia franchise, has stolen artwork from Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 for promotional purposes. While those in charge of The Walking Dead: Survivors have seemingly killed the ad in question since it was discovered, many are wondering if Capcom has any grounds to take legal action on the situation.

This entire matter at hand came about just recently when one user on social media found that an ad for The Walking Dead: Survivors that was seen on Instagram seemed to have stolen the box art from Resident Evil 2. The new version of this art simply overlayed two characters from Survivors over the top of the key image for RE2 and added the game's logo at the top. The background of the image, which contains a number of zombies and the iconic Raccoon City police station, weren't changed whatsoever. Additionally, many also pointed out that Claire Redfield's pistol from the Resident Evil 2 box art was still seen in the image, showing that this photo alteration was poorly done.

I'm not a lawyer or anything but this feels like a lawsuit waiting to happen pic.twitter.com/zoAKol8Os5 — Ethan Winters' Death Scream (@UweBollocks) June 25, 2021

As soon as this was discovered, many questioned whether or not this was even legitimate. After all, it's hard to believe that those working on The Walking Dead: Survivors would be so sloppy in a situation like this. One user ended up tracking down the specific ad via Facebook's internal ads library and verified that this was indeed real. In the time since this was found, however, it seems that the promotional material featuring this stolen image has since been taken down.

This entire situation gets even more bizarre when taking into account one conversation with those working on The Walking Dead: Survivors that popped up on Reddit. According to this alleged interaction that one user had, those working on Survivors justified the action because the characters from Resident Evil 2, Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, weren't seen in the image that was tweaked. As such, the version that they were using for ad purposes was in "no breach of copyright."

There are many questions to still be had about this situation even though the marketing material at the root of this story is no longer in circulation. We have reached out to Skybound Entertainment for a comment on this matter. We'll be sure to update this story if we hear back or if there are any further developments.