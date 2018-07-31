The Walking Dead: The Final Season Demo Now On Xbox One

Though you’ll still have to wait a couple of weeks until the first episode of the series comes out, that doesn’t mean you have to wait to see how Clementine’s story unfolds from the beginning of The Walking Dead series.

That’s because Telltale Games has just released a playable demo for The Walking Dead: The Final Season on Xbox One. You can download it at the link above and give the adventure a try before the debut episode arrives in August. There’s no word on the demo arriving on other platforms yet, but PlayStation Store is likely to get one tomorrow.

Though the description doesn’t let one what part of the chapter you’ll be playing, we assume it’s going to start at the beginning, picking up where things left off for Clementine by the time A New Frontier came to a close. Here’s the description from the Xbox page:

“After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be Clementine and AJ’s chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. In this gripping, emotional final season, your choices define your relationships, shape your world, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.”

Here are the features you can expect from the game, in pure Telltale fashion:

Emotional, Gut-Wrenching Story – See Clementine’s journey through to the end. As she builds a new life, you will have to grapple with new types of choices and live with the consequences as AJ looks on, learning from your every move.

More Control, More Tension – A new over-the-shoulder camera system, greater freedom to explore detailed environments, and scenes with unscripted combat capture the fear of living in a world overrun by the undead and create the most engaging The Walking Dead game yet.

Striking New Visual Style – The all-new Graphic Black art style rips the ink from the pages of the Eisner Award-winning comic book series and brings the world of The Walking Dead to life like never before. Supports 4K resolution and high dynamic range on compatible devices.

There probably won’t be too many easy answers here, but fans wouldn’t have it any other way. But we can’t help but wonder what happens to Clementine. Keep those fingers crossed.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season‘s opening salvo arrives on August 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Other platforms could be announced soon.